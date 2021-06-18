Central banks and regulators assess the possibility of state-run cryptocurrencies

This week has seen a conflict of opinion regarding the centralisation of cryptocurrency. While El Salvador had made a mid-week announcement stating that it was set to make bitcoin a legal tender, global regulator the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision just a day later voiced its concern that cryptocurrencies are some of the world’s most volatile assets. The regulator then called for tighter capital regulations as well as a stricter oversight of investors’ holdings.

This conflict comes as no surprise, as central banks and regulators fight for authority over digital currency as they swiftly become more of a problem for fiat currencies and threaten to take away the levers which policymakers rely on to maintain an oversight of economies.

Marion Laboure, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, stated:

It is no surprise that governments are not inclined to give up their monetary monopolies. As cryptocurrencies begin to seriously compete with regular currencies and fiat currencies, regulators and policymakers will crack down.

Overall, there appears to be two options moving forward with the issue: competition and regulation. However, a majority of countries are slowly becoming more inclined towards a mixed approach of both tightening the supervision over private payment systems and digital currencies, while also approving of the development of digital coins which are backed by central banks.