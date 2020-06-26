LeapRate
KPMG unveils institutional crypto management platform KPMG Chain Fusion

June 26, 2020


Netherlands-based accounting and auditing organization KPMG has launched KPMG Chain Fusion, a cryptocurrency management platform focused on accelerating institutional crypto adoption.

The suite awaits patent and is built on crypto asset data and technology products to facilitate the ability for financial services companies and fintech companies to offer crypto asset services to institutional clients.

The platform’s technology infrastructure, operational mechanics and inherent risks differ significantly from traditional system that support financial services companies and fintechs. These differences present big challenges in data aggregation from different technology environments in order to meet internal and external expectations, including for customer account management, anti-money laundering (AML) and security.

KPMG Chain Fusion utilizes a structured data model to incorporate data from blockchain infrastructure and traditional systems to support the analytics for business, risk and compliance objectives.

The platform aims to help its clients address concerns from regulators across the world while focusing on the integrity of control environments in order to support business objectives for accurate financial reporting and technology objectives for security, availability and processing integrity in traditional, as well as blockchain systems.

Sam Wyner, director and co-lead of KPMG Cryptoasset Services team said:

Regulators and auditors expect fully implemented controls and processes within and across a crypto asset business – whether they are crypto asset or traditional systems or anything in between.  If you are a blockchain or digital asset-based business, you will have separate systems for everything.

KPMG Chain Fusion’s goal is to support companies to achieve smooth adoption of crypto business capabilities and enable them with technology products for data, custody and infrastructure. The platform allows organizations to overcome challenges such as cryptographic proof of assets under custody, deployment and integration of custody capabilities like multi-party computational crypto asset wallets and AML transaction monitoring.

Wyner commented:

Sam Wyner, KPMG
Sam Wyner

There is a fundamental difference in technologies required to integrate– whether it be a permission or permissionless blockchain or a traditional front, middle and back office system.

KPMG Chain Fusion has the capabilities to integrate these systems.

Crypto asset services are already offered by many financial services institutions and fintech companies. There is also a growing adoption of traditional businesses offering crypto asset capabilities and services for assets on public, permissionless and permissioned blockchains.

Wyner explains:

Leading cryptoasset technology solutions can address process and control requirements within their own systems, but the greater challenge is making sure systems can work together, with all the right processes and controls in place between those systems.

KPMG Chain Fusion addresses those challenges by bringing these systems together with the required processes and controls under one roof.

