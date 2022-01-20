Gold-i selected by Modus.Trade for crypto fund management

Crypto specialist investor network Modus.Trade has selected Gold-i Ltd to manage its entire technology infrastructure. The global fintech firm will provide access to crypto market makers and clearing services through its Gold-i Crypto Switch™ 2.0 and support Modus.Trade’s MT5 trading platform.
Modus.Trade is a crypto fund and online learning platform which has a suite of algorithmic trading strategies. The organisation’s clients include fund managers, financial institutions, family offices and high net worth individuals. In recent months, the organization has experienced growing demand for its products and services, trading more than $500 million a month in Bitcoin.
Nathan Sage, Founder & CEO, Modus.Trade explained:
Cryptos are all about efficiency and taking out the middleman and we provide software which lets investors know when to get in and out of the markets and provides them with access to liquidity. We’ve built an impressive community of investors and offer trading strategies, risk management advice and learning tools, too.
As part of our ongoing focus on adding value to clients, we wanted to enhance our liquidity and technology offering. We originally accessed crypto market makers and technology through a broker but, as we grew, were unable to access the large ticket sizes we needed. With Gold-i as our technology partner, this is no longer an issue. We now have access to large ticket sizes, a wide choice of market makers and better pricing and, by having our own MT5 server, can also provide clients with enhanced performance.