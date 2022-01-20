Gold-i selected by Modus.Trade for crypto fund management

Crypto specialist investor network Modus.Trade has selected Gold-i Ltd to manage its entire technology infrastructure. The global fintech firm will provide access to crypto market makers and clearing services through its Gold-i Crypto Switch™ 2.0 and support Modus.Trade’s MT5 trading platform.

Modus.Trade is a crypto fund and online learning platform which has a suite of algorithmic trading strategies. The organisation’s clients include fund managers, financial institutions, family offices and high net worth individuals. In recent months, the organization has experienced growing demand for its products and services, trading more than $500 million a month in Bitcoin.

Nathan Sage, Founder & CEO, Modus.Trade explained: