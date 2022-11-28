B2C2 expands use of KX’s real-time analytics software, deploys visualisation tool

Crypto liquidity provider B2C2 has expanded the use of its use of KX’s real-time analytics software, including the deployment of KX Dashboards, its visualization tool. Тhe increased use of KX will allow B2C2 to offer clients tailored products and services at a level close to what is found at a tier-one investment bank, the official announcement stated.

KX provides B2C2 with a real-time analytics platform, dashboards for data visualization, business intelligence, and reporting capabilities that adapt to the needs of digital markets. The announcement further detailed that KX analytics technology stack have the kdb+ at its core, allowing it to give B2C2 the capability to process and analyze enormous amounts of data, both time series and relational, at speed and scale for richer actionable intelligence, and critical split-second decision-making.