B2C2 expands use of KX’s real-time analytics software, deploys visualisation tool

Crypto liquidity provider B2C2 has expanded the use of its use of KX’s real-time analytics software, including the deployment of KX Dashboards, its visualization tool. Тhe increased use of KX will allow B2C2 to offer clients tailored products and services at a level close to what is found at a tier-one investment bank, the official announcement stated.
KX provides B2C2 with a real-time analytics platform, dashboards for data visualization, business intelligence, and reporting capabilities that adapt to the needs of digital markets. The announcement further detailed that KX analytics technology stack have the kdb+ at its core, allowing it to give B2C2 the capability to process and analyze enormous amounts of data, both time series and relational, at speed and scale for richer actionable intelligence, and critical split-second decision-making.
We are pleased to be working with KX, which supports B2C2 in delivering real-time data-driven trading insights and decisions to digital assets markets. KX is recognized and respected for its industry-leading technology across the world’s major financial institutions and working with them aligns with our clients’ and counterparties’ capabilities.
James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer, KX, said:
We’re delighted to be further strengthening our long-standing relationship with B2C2 by supporting its continued innovation and growth in the digital assets space. KX technology is proven in enhancing a broad range of mission-critical data and trading systems across front, middle and back-office operations for the majority of the world’s leading tier-one banks, brokerages, and investment firms. Our services have extended to other major participants in the global financial ecosystem, including the crypto markets. Together we can continue to drive innovation across the expanded financial services sector.
B2C2 recently launched an electronic options trading for the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.