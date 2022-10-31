B2C2 introduces electronic OTC options trading product for crypto markets

Crypto liquidity provider B2C2 today revealed the launch of electronic options trading for the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market.
The newly announced feature is offered through B2C2’s Single Dealer Platform.
Johannes Woolard, Head of Options, B2C2, commented:
Providing our clients with the ability to trade OTC options electronically reflects significant growth in institutional demand for derivatives over the past 12 months.
Clients are looking for a more comprehensive set of tools to access, hedge and trade crypto simply and easily. Institutions turn to us as a well-established and innovative crypto-native liquidity provider with the reliable and resilient trading infrastructure they require.
The new capability provides traders with an additional off-exchange trading possibility. Additionally, Options Chain offers a comprehensive view of the OTC prices.
The enhancement is integrated into B2C2’s crypto-native spot, CFD and loans trading platform. It also provides options post-trade functionalities.
The official announcement noted that new functionalities will be added in stages over the next few months, such as an options calculator with Request for Quotes (RFQ) functionality on complex derivatives structures.
Dominic Lohberger, Head of Trading, Sygnum Bank, said:
B2C2 is taking institutional crypto derivatives trading to the next level. As a regulated digital asset bank with institutional clients, Sygnum is proud to be executing the first OTC trade with the B2C2 Options Chain. Together we are setting the path for the future of electronic crypto trading.
Earlier this year, B2C2 today appointed Nicola White as CEO of its US entity.
