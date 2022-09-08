Apifiny announces integration with Fireblocks

Global cross-exchange digital asset trading network Apifiny revealed its integration with digital asset transfer network for institutions, Fireblocks network.

The integration allows Apifiny users access to a secure solution for settlements, by connecting with the Fireblocks Network.

Fireblocks is an enterprise platform established in 2018. It can transfer assets across exchanges, wallets, custodians, and counterparties and keep them readily available via patent-pending chip isolation security and MPC technology.

According to the official announcement, there is growing demand among Apifiny’s institutional traders for enterprise-grade platform for financial institutions that need to streamline digital asset trading operations.