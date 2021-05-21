Apifiny appoints ex-Goldman Sachs Vice President Jason Jiang as CTO

Apifiny has announced the appointment of ex-Goldman Sachs Vice President, Jason Jiang, as its latest Chief Technology Officer. The latest appointment at the crypto mining firm is the latest in a trend of veteran executives in the financial industry joining rapid-growth digital asset companies seeking a fast solution to the growing demand from retail and institutions users. Apifiny noted that Jiang had been strategically selected before the company went public.

Within his previous role, Jiang pioneered technical development improvements for Goldman Sachs’ Global Markets Division. Here, he oversaw Electronic Market Development, Custom Algo Research Groups, and Quantitative Trading. Before this, Jiang worked as Blackrock’s software development manager for its Financial Modeling group, solely designing and developing its Fixed Income Analytics System (ANSERTM).

With a wealth of experience producing risk management systems, ultra-low latency trading and co-locations, Jiang brings with him key skills within the crypto trading sphere. In his new role, Jiang will work towards the development of Apifiny’s digital asset trading platform in terms of meeting the needs of professional traders. Such traders will be targeted across a broad range of exchanges, as well as around the world to maximize global liquidity.