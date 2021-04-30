Apifiny earns broker-dealer license from FINRA for subsidiary firm

International mining and digital asset trading network Apifiny has recently announced that US regulator, FINRA, has granted a broker-dealer license to its subsidiary firm, Apifiny Prime. The significant governing recognition means that Apifiny will join Gemini, Coinbase, Circle and eToro as one of the top exchanges on offer. However, it must be noted, however, that this broker-deal license does not permit the company to commence any retail transactions in the US.

Ever-expanding and with plans to go public in the near future, the rapidly growing firm will now be able to conduct investor placements on a private basis on the customers’ behalf and provide its clients with a much broader range of financial products. According to the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, gaining the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) license was a long process, with significant due diligence required alongside the hindrance of the COVID-19 pandemic.