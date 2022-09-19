FCA issues warning against FTX for operating without authorisation

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK.
The FCA’s warning fallows the crypto exchange gaining license from the Cyprus Financial Market Regulator CySEC allowing the company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, to offer products and services to European clients.
Last year, the UK regulator banned FTX’s rival Binance from undertaking any regulated activity in the UK, confirming that the ban also applies to other entities that fall under the wider group, Binance Group.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.