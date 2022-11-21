CAPEX.com secures in-principle approval for crypto trading in Abu Dhabi

Now that we are ready to launch our cryptocurrency division in the Middle East, we are one step closer to becoming a complete trading app that offers multiple verticals in the financial services in different regions. We are happy to see that the markets are becoming more regulated and we are among the first to have all the required legal infrastructure to offer a better and safer experience to our users.
We are enthusiastic about creating a real hub of financial services under ADGM, that can be our headquarters for all Mena region.
CAPEX.com holds more than 9 licenses in separate jurisdictions and its range of services includes Forex, CFDs, ETFs, Crypto. Additionally, the broker recently launched CAPEX Invest that offers Real Shares Trading. With the new cryptocurrency license, Capex.com can now launch of its third vertical under ADGM’s approval.
Furthermore, the official announcement detailed that the brokerage has started hiring new talent in the regions it operates in as part of its growth strategy.
