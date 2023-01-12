Binance obtains crypto license in Sweden

Crypto giant Binance, has announced its Sweden-based subsidiary, Binance Nordics AB, has registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA). According to the official announcement, the company secured the registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency on 10 January.

The company now has authorisation to offer crypto services in seven EU Member States and fifteen jurisdictions worldwide. Binance is already registered in France, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Cyprus and Poland.