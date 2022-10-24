FTX offers $6 million compensation to phishing attack victims

Crypto exchange FTX has agreed to compensate victims of last week’s phishing attack with almost $6 million.

The hackers conducted unauthorized trading through some FTX customer accounts. The phishing scam used 3Commas, a trading-bot platform that interlinks with FTX via an application programming interface (API).

Reportedly, the attackers cloned the 3Comma’s website before executing the trades on victim’s accounts, stealing millions of dollars.

The 3Comma alerted against some usual trading activities on 21 October. FTX and the trading-bot platform conducted an investigation since then and suspended the suspicious accounts and disabled compromised keys.