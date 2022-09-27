Crypto exchange FTX US wins bid to acquire Voyager’s assets

Digital-asset exchange FTX US has won the auction for the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. The acquisition agreement with West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) follows a competitive auction process that lasted two weeks.

The official statement from Voyager Digital on Monday stated that FTX’s bid is valued at about $1.4 billion and includes $1.3 billion which is the market value of all the cryptocurrencies at the trading platform and an “additional consideration” estimated at about $111 million.

Voyager’s customers will be able to transfer their assets to the FTX US platform when the bankruptcy process is concluded. The New York-based company also noted that the purchase agreement will be presented in court for approval on 19 October.