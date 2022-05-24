B2C2 appoints Nicola White as US CEO

Crypto market maker B2C2 today announced the appointment of Nicola White as CEO of its US entity, effective immediately.
She takes the place of Rob Catalanello, who is leaving the firm.
White has served as President of B2C2 USA since she joined the company in July 2021. She has previously worked at Citadel Securities as global COO of fixed income, where she established their fixed income institutional market-making and growing it into a top ranked business
Before that, White served as global head of electronic markets within the fixed income division at Morgan Stanley, during which time she automated interest rate trading.
I’m delighted to be leading our U.S. operations and look forward to working with the global team to build out B2C2’s already significant capabilities in electronic trading across spot and derivatives. We will continue to create innovative solutions to meet the needs of our diverse, fast-growing institutional client base.
I have been impressed by Nicola since she joined B2C2 and congratulate her on the new role. She is smart, accomplished and driven – it’s a pleasure to work with her. I also want to thank Rob, who I hired personally three years ago, for the time spent together and for having helped grow our market share.
