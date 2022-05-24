B2C2 appoints Nicola White as US CEO

Crypto market maker B2C2 today announced the appointment of Nicola White as CEO of its US entity, effective immediately.

She takes the place of Rob Catalanello, who is leaving the firm.

White has served as President of B2C2 USA since she joined the company in July 2021. She has previously worked at Citadel Securities as global COO of fixed income, where she established their fixed income institutional market-making and growing it into a top ranked business