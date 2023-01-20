Nexo settles charges with SEC, agrees to pay $45 million for US securities law violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday charging crypto company Nexo Capital Inc. with failure to register its retail crypto asset lending product, the Earn Interest Product (EIP).

Nexo has agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty to settle the charges and stop offering and selling the product in question to US investors. Additionally, Nexo has agreed to pay fines in the amount of $22.5 million to settle charges with North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).

SEC alleges that Nexo began to offer and sell EIP in the US around June 2020. Through the product, US investors gave their money to Nexo with the promise of interest.

The regulator stated:

The order states that Nexo marketed the EIP as a means for investors to earn interest on their crypto assets, and Nexo exercised its discretion to use investors’ crypto assets in various ways to generate income for its own business and to fund interest payments to EIP investors.

The SEC has determined that the EIP is a security and Nexo should have registered it as such.