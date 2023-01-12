Bulgaria takes action against Nexo cryptobank for financial violations

The spokesperson of the chief prosecutor in Bulgaria, Siika Mileva, today confirmed that a large operation against a large-scale scheme involving Nexo cryptobank has taken place in the capital.

According to reports by local media, Dnevnik, there are ongoing investigations into the actions of an organized criminal group, money laundering, tax crimes, banking without a license and computer fraud. Prosecutors, investigators from the National Investigation, together with foreign agents have begun raids of the Bulgarian offices of the company that trades in cryptocurrencies around the world. A total of 15 addresses are being searched, and over 300 people from different services are working on the case.

Mileva highlighted that in the last 5 years, $94 million turnover have passed through the platform. She also hinted that one of the clients of the platform is an individual who finances terrorist acts.