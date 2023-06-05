Mercado Bitcoin Obtains Payment Institution in Brazil

Last week it was reported that Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, had been licensed as a payment institution by the Brazilian central bank, according to a report by financial news publication Valor Economico.

As a result, Mercado Bitcoin now has the status of an electronic money issuer and is now authorised to operate as a payment institution. The crypto exchange already runs digital account company MB Pay, where users can purchase cryptocurrencies and invest in digital fixed income and different asset classes. The new license will allow the company to enhance its offerings under MB Pay.

Roberto Dagnoni, CEO of Mercado Bitcoin, was quoted as stating: