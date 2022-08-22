Ripple introduces RippleNet’s ODL in Brazil

Enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions provider Ripple revealed last week the launch of RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) in Brazil with Travelex Bank.

According to the official announcement, Travelex is the first bank registered and approved by the Central Bank of Brazil to operate exclusively in foreign exchange.

By utilizing XRP, Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across countries instantly with very low-cost settlement and without the need to hold pre-funded capital in the destination market.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, commented:

Brazil is a key market for Ripple given its importance as an anchor to business in Latin America, its openness to crypto and country-wide initiatives that promote fintech innovation. As a result, the market is experiencing an explosion of activity as institutions look to adopt crypto and blockchain technology to solve customer pain points.

Travelex Bank provides services aiming to simplify customers’ access to international money including remittance and international payments, ATMs, multicurrency prepaid cards, etc.