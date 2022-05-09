FXCM veteran Ilies Larbi launches new crypto exchange Ouinex

FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi told LeapRate that he is leaving FXCM after spending 15 years of his career in the company.

Larbi departs from the forex broker to launch an international crypto-exchange called Ouinex and headquartered in France.

Most recently, Larbi served as Global Head of Retail Partnerships. He was in that role during the last year and a half. He started at FXCM as a FX Sales associate in 2007 and climbed his way through senior positions in the company.

Ilies Larbi, Ouinex CEO, commented:

Ouinex, a Crypto Exchange tailored for Active Traders. While the venture has started with Ouinex’s incorporation in Paris, France in early 2022, Ouinex will be an international venture with a focus on EU, Africa and Latin America.

Our mission is to deliver on a full ecosystem tailored for active traders who rely on fast execution, low spreads, and security of assets.

Crypto exchange Ouinex is designed for institutional, as well as retail traders. Larbi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company, already has an international team of senior executives with members in Latin America, Africa, the UK & Europe.

Additionally, Larbi highlighted in his conversation with us that Ouinex has developed their proprietary matching engine and General User interface with advanced functionalities and partnered with third parties that will allow them to deliver on this vision, including allowing for HF automated trading and the use of trading bots. Larbi also noted that Customer services is a key priority for Ouinex.