FXCM veteran Ilies Larbi launches new crypto exchange Ouinex

FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi told LeapRate that he is leaving FXCM after spending 15 years of his career in the company.
Larbi departs from the forex broker to launch an international crypto-exchange called Ouinex and headquartered in France.
Most recently, Larbi served as Global Head of Retail Partnerships. He was in that role during the last year and a half. He started at FXCM as a FX Sales associate in 2007 and climbed his way through senior positions in the company.
Ilies Larbi, Ouinex CEO, commented:
Ouinex, a Crypto Exchange tailored for Active Traders. While the venture has started with Ouinex’s incorporation in Paris, France in early 2022, Ouinex will be an international venture with a focus on EU, Africa and Latin America.
Our mission is to deliver on a full ecosystem tailored for active traders who rely on fast execution, low spreads, and security of assets.
Crypto exchange Ouinex is designed for institutional, as well as retail traders. Larbi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company, already has an international team of senior executives with members in Latin America, Africa, the UK & Europe.
Additionally, Larbi highlighted in his conversation with us that Ouinex has developed their proprietary matching engine and General User interface with advanced functionalities and partnered with third parties that will allow them to deliver on this vision, including allowing for HF automated trading and the use of trading bots. Larbi also noted that Customer services is a key priority for Ouinex.
We are currently in the pre’seed round raising funds, shortly after, within a few weeks we will be announcing the launch of our ICO, for our token OUIX. OUIX holders will have access to many advantages and benefits, but for now, I can’t say much more.
Seasoned finance professional with more than 15 years of experience globally across a range of organisations, Lisa Majmin is Ouinex’s Chief Strategist Officer.
In her career she has worked extensively in the hedge fund and banking industries. Currently, she consults to Global Markets, Standard Bank (South Africa) on a range of projects, such as FX Price Formation and machine learning using alternative data. Her expertise include quantitative analytics, macroeconomic stress testing, portfolio management, investor relations and strategy.
Lisa Majmin Chief Strategist Officer told LeapRate:
As France is positioning itself towards becoming a European crypto hub, signified by the recent approval of Binance as Digital Asset Service Provider, Ouinex is poised to profit from the improved regulatory environment and the broader adoption of crypto in general. We have tailored our crypto exchange offering towards active traders and high-net-worth individuals, distinguishing ourselves from other offerings by providing sophisticated trading capabilities and exceptional client support. Furthermore, our team has a proven track record across the brokerage industry in France, Europe, Latin America and Africa (EMEA).
We, therefore, have a firm conviction in the integrity and viability of our strategy.
