Coinbase acquires institutional crypto brokerage Tagomi

The digital currency exchange headquartered in San Francisco, has seen increase in demand from institutional investors over the past year, resulting in significant growth in Coinbase Custody offering and increased volumes on the trading platforms. This has led the company to build advanced features such as margin trading for institutional investors and new tools to help investors segregate their trading strategies.

Coinbase announced its acquisition agreement with crypto prime brokerage platform Tagomi to improve offerings for advanced traders and crypto investors.

Tagomi’s addition will enhance Coinbase’s product suite for the fast-growing institutional trading market and privde custody, professional trading features and prime brokerage services on one platform. This will give sophisticated investors the seamless and powerful trading experience.

Tagomi launched 18 months ago and since then its platform has served many advanced traders, hedge funds and family offices, including well-known names like Paradigm, Pantera, Bitwise and Multicoin. The executive team of the company combines traditional financial services and crypto experience, led by co-founders Greg Tusar, Jennifer Campbell and Marc Bhargava.

