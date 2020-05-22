Coinbase now supports OmiseGO (OMG) on its website and apps

Coinbase launched OmiseGO (OMG) at Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps today. OMG will be available for customers to buy, sell convert, send, receive or store in all Coinbase-supported regions, except New York State.

OmiseGo (OMG) is an Ethereum token which powers the OmiseGo smart contract platform and gives businesses and individuals more financial freedom through financial services and investments.

The platform aims to facilitate moving funds between payment systems and decentralized blockchains like Ethereum, allowing for better banking and financial services including for people in developing countries who don’t have access to traditional banking services.