LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Coinbase now supports OmiseGO (OMG) on its website and apps

Ethereum May 22, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Coinbase launched OmiseGO (OMG) at Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps today. OMG will be available for customers to buy, sell convert, send, receive or store in all Coinbase-supported regions, except New York State.

OmiseGo (OMG) is an Ethereum token which powers the OmiseGo smart contract platform and gives businesses and individuals more financial freedom through financial services and investments.

The platform aims to facilitate moving funds between payment systems and decentralized blockchains like Ethereum, allowing for better banking and financial services including for people in developing countries who don’t have access to traditional banking services.

OmiseGO (OMG) on Coinbase website and apps

The OMG team conducted an airdrop in 2017. If anyone held ETH balance more than 0.1 on Coinbase on July 7, 2017 at 4:36 PM UTC, they will receive an amount OMG from Coinbase, depending on how much ETH they had in their account at the mentioned time.

The launch of OmiseGo (OMG) on Coinbase is motivated by user requests for more cryptocurrency availability. The platform is also investing in new tools to help people understand and explore crypto. There is an informational asset page launched on the platform, as well as a new section on the website to answer common questions.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
UK’s oldest crypto exchange drops Ethereum – the reasons…EthereumCoinfloor is UK's oldest-running crypto exchange and it now plans to drop both Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. The delisting of Ethereum is expected to hap…

Coinbase now supports OmiseGO (OMG) on its website and apps

0

Send this to a friend