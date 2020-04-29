BitMex exchange to shutter Japanese service due to regulatory changes

The first material consequence of Japan’s new crypto regulations has come to pass. The world’s largest crypto derivatives exchange, BitMex, has announced that it is officially discontinuing service for its Japanese customers. New rules for digital assets, which used to be called virtual currencies in Japan, set new standards for how exchanges are to handle client funds and process transactions. The new regulations, adopted in 2019, will go into effect on May 1. It appears that the burdens of compliance must have been too great for the management team of the Seychelles-based BitMex to consider.

In a notice to clients, BitMex stated that:

With effect from 23:00:00 JST 30 April 2020 (for users registering for the first time), and 00:00:00 JST 1 May 2020 (for existing registered users), we are restricting access to users who are Japan residents. This will mean a user who is a Japan resident registering on the BitMEX platform for the first time cannot trade and any existing registered customers who are Japan residents cannot place orders that would open a new position or increase an existing open position.

In order to redefine cryptocurrencies within the Japanese legal framework, the Japanes cabinet adopted two new pieces of legislation in 2019 – the Payment Services Act (PSA) and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA). Among other things, the new legislation instituted strict custody requirements related to the segregation of client assets, which could necessitate the use of an independent third party agent to provide such services.