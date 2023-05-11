Binance looks for regulation in the UK

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has said that regulatory crackdowns on cryptocurrencies have made conducting business in the United States challenging and is now looking for regulation in the UK.

During the Financial Times’ Crypto and Digital Assets Summit, Binance’s Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick Hillmann, admitted that the recent actions taken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against rival exchange Coinbase for allegedly violating securities laws are an indication of how “the U.S. right now is in this strange place.” Hillmann expressed the company’s commitment to doing “everything we possibly can” to be regulated in the UK.