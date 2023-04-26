Binance pulls out of Voyager deal

Crypto giant Binance has decided to abandon the $1 billion dollar bid to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager. The US arm of the largest crypto exchange fought for months with US regulators for approval of the acquisition.

As the reason for its termination of the deal Binance US cited “hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States”. The decision to pull out of the purchase follows the recent charges brought by the CFTC or operating an illegal digital asset derivatives exchange.