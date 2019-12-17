UK’s oldest crypto exchange drops Ethereum – the reasons

Coinfloor is UK’s oldest-running crypto exchange and it now plans to drop both Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. The delisting of Ethereum is expected to happen next month. The primary reason cited is that the future of hard forks is quite unclear and there is a current need for burdensome technical support for the coin.

Coinfloor will also drop Bitcoin Cash, the coin that came to life after a heated debate over Bitcoin’s scaling future. From January 3 onwards, Coinfloor will only support Bitcoin.

The delisting of Ethereum comes ahead of the creation of Ethereum 2.0, which will shift the network from PoW mechanism to PoS one. The shift is expected to take place in early 2020.