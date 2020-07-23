Ethereum 2.0 August final testnet launch approaches

The Ethereum 2.0 launch is getting closer to launch date with a preliminary date set for the final public testnet, on 4 August.

The launch coordinator of the platform, Danny Ryan, announced:

After discussions with client teams, the next multi-client testnet (mainnet config including min validator numbers) will have a min genesis time of August 4th.

Phase 0 of the ETH 2.0 has been operating on many testnets since the creation of the genesis block for Beacon Chain in April. Phase 0 is the first stage of an upgrade to proof-of-stake. It is expected to increase the speed transaction.

ETH 2.0 will not present proof-of-work system which involves minors. Instead of that, it will be secured by users putting up a 32 ETH stake to operate a validating node.