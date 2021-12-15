Cross-exchange crypto trading platform Cove Markets acquired by Robinhood

Online trading platform Robinhood revealed that it has acquired cross-exchange trading platform Cove Markets.

The move will allow investors on Robinhood to easily manage their crypto accounts, as the companies shared in the original announcement that it is a common goal for both of them to make “investing in cryptocurrencies simpler and lower cost.”

Cove Markets team and its co-founders Scott Knudsen and Victor Glava will join the Robinhood as part of the acquisition.