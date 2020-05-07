The Libra Association appoints HSBC Chief Legal Officer Stuart Levey as first CEO

HSBC Chief Legal Officer Stuart Levey will join the Libra Association this summer as chief executive officer. At his new position, he will oversee the developments of technology innovations.

Levey has previously served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the US government under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama where he gained experience in combating illicit finance.

Levey joined HSBC in 2012 just before the bank was fined $1.9 billion by the US Department of Justice for failing to stop money laundering from drug schemes run by its customers. The bank admitted having poor ant-money laundering provisions and made steps to mitigate the risk.