Johan Torgeby appointed to Nasdaq BoD

Nasdaq, Inc. has appointed Johan Torgeby to its Board of Directors. Torgeby is currently President and Group Chief Executive at financial services group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).
The new appointment expands Nasdaq’s board to 11 directors. According to the official announcement, Torgeby starts immediately and will also be a member of the Finance Committee.
Michael R. Splinter, Chairman, Nasdaq, said:
Johan’s extensive financial services and global leadership experience, with a particular focus on investor protection and risk management, will bring invaluable insights to the Nasdaq Board. We are pleased to welcome Johan to the Board as the Company continues its journey to bring increased integrity, transparency, and liquidity to the global financial ecosystem.
Torgeby joined SEB from Morgan Stanley in 2009. While at SEB, he held several positions within the Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division and was later named the division’s Co-Head and a member of the Group Executive Committee in 2014. He became President and CEO in 2017. Torgeby is now a director of the Swedish Bankers’ Association SEB, the Institute of International Finance, and Mölnlycke Holding AB.
I am excited to join Nasdaq’s Board at such an important time during its strategic evolution and digital transformation. Nasdaq is a leading force in the global capital markets – in both the Nordic and Baltic regions, and with clients worldwide – and I look forward to working alongside my fellow directors and the management team to advance the Company’s purpose and mission.
