Johan Torgeby appointed to Nasdaq BoD

Nasdaq, Inc. has appointed Johan Torgeby to its Board of Directors. Torgeby is currently President and Group Chief Executive at financial services group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).

The new appointment expands Nasdaq’s board to 11 directors. According to the official announcement, Torgeby starts immediately and will also be a member of the Finance Committee.

Michael R. Splinter, Chairman, Nasdaq, said: