This proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto to receive $8 billion worth of Bitcoin on January 1st, 2020

While there is no proof who the real Satoshi Nakamoto is, legal cases and Bitcoin awards for proclaimed “Satoshis” are quire common.

The latest one involves the most famous “Satoshi” of all: Mr. Craig Wright. Mr. Wright has fought several legal battles in the crypto industry, with the latest being against his former business partner – Mr. David Kleiman. The matter in the legal case is that according to allegations, both of them mined over 1 million Bitcoins several years ago. After the death of David, his brother, Ira, accused Wright of stealing the family’s fair share of mined coins.

The latest development in the court case is that Wright will receive the private keys to access just over 1 million Bitcoins on January 1, 2020.

With such development of the case, it is not clear how Craig Wright will handle the Bitcoins and what the effect on the price of the coin will be, as the amount that is going to be affected equals around $8 billion as the time of this writing.

While this may be a victory for Wright, the Kleimans won the legal battle in a US court under Judge Bruce Reinhart who ordered the “Satoshi” to deliver 50% of the mined bitcoins – a $4 billion worth of coins. However, Wright could not deliver the coins as he claimed that they are locked in a Tulip Trust, a fund based in the Seychelles, and he could not access them.

On January 1st, 2020, Wright is to receive the private keys for the Bitcoins from a bonded courier. If he decides to sell them, this will crash the cryptocurrency, as the price will experience huge drop. The Bitcoin community is now uncertain as to what Wright will do at this point.

However, Wright has left many to believe that he will not sell his coins, as this “will hurt many people in the industry”.