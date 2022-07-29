ETC Group lists Bitcoin ETP in Europe on Cboe

ETC Group, a European specialist provider of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, revealed on Thursday it will list its BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (ticker BTCE) on pan-European stock exchange Cboe Europe.

According to the official announcement, the ETC Group Physical Bitcoin will be listed on Cboe’s Amsterdam-based exchange and cleared through SIX x-clear.

ETC Group further detailed that a network of Authorized Participants (APs) and Market Makers support BTCE in the cryptocurrency, as well as the ETP markets. APs ensure tight spreads and on-exchange liquidity, allowing traders to buy in all sizes without worries about market impact.