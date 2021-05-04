Cash-settled micro-Bitcoin futures launched for CME Group

CME Group saw the launch of its new micro Bitcoin futures at the start of the week, providing a smaller-size option of its current derivatives contract of the cryptocurrency. Launching in the US, the Chicago-based company has decided to offer the new product to respond to the rapidly escalating demand surrounding cryptocurrency derivatives.

CME Group first announced the specific details of the contracts back in March of this year, revealing that the derivatives would be just 1/10th the size of standard Bitcoin. The US exchange also stated that it hoped the new offering would broaden its already healthy client base as it reflected current trends in demand.

Tim McCourt, CME Group’s Global Head of equity index and alternative investment products, said: