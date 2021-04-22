CME Group to integrate FX link with MarkitSERV and RTN

Derivatives market CME Group has recently announced that it has worked to integrate its FX Link resource with MarkitSERV messaging services from IHS Market alongside Refinitiv Trade Notification. This new link-up will mean that CME Group clients will now enjoy a far more streamlined onboarding experience, meeting Straight Through Processing (STP) requirements thanks to the ability to directly receive OTC spot FX messages via MarkitSERV or RTN.

Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group, said:

We recognize how important automation and ease of connectivity is for our customers, and we continue to invest in enhancements to provide flexible access to the growing FX Link marketplace. By integrating with RTN and MarkitSERV, a larger group of market participants are able to use FX Link, a cleared and capital efficient pool of firm liquidity for FX swaps.

This integration was finalised within the platform just last month but is already being used by well-known banks, including Goldman Sachs. These banks use the platform and its new links to access further liquidity for FX swaps in eight different currency pairs and utilise price discovery.