Bitcoin broke the $20K threshold for the first time in history

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit $20,000 this morning for the first time ever.

The historic milestone follows BTC breaking its previous all-time high of $19,920 two weeks ago.

CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) put Bitcoin’s price is at $20,374, bitcoin (BTC, +7.01%) up 5.4% over 24 hours, in the time of writing this article. It’s one-year return is now over 180%