Trustly expands its presence in Australia and Canada

Online Banking Payments provider Trustly announced expanding its offering to Australia and Canada.
With the expansion to Australia, Trustly makes its first steps into the APAC region and with Canada, the company improves its North American market coverage. The two developments are part of Trustly’s strategy to develop a global Online Banking Payments network, adding to its already existing coverage in Europe and the US.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Oscar Berglund, CEO of Trustly, commented:
Expansion into both Australia and Canada is a major milestone in our ambitions to build a global Online Banking Payments network. They are both large markets with great potential and we already see high demand from merchants that are looking for Open Banking solutions and a compelling alternative to card payments.
Founded in 2008, Trustly offers its customers account-to-account network that bypasses the card networks and allows them to make fast, simple and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts.
The company supports over 6,000 banks and around 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly.