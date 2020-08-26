Trustly expands its presence in Australia and Canada

With the expansion to Australia, Trustly makes its first steps into the APAC region and with Canada, the company improves its North American market coverage. The two developments are part of Trustly’s strategy to develop a global Online Banking Payments network, adding to its already existing coverage in Europe and the US.

Oscar Berglund, CEO of Trustly, commented:

Expansion into both Australia and Canada is a major milestone in our ambitions to build a global Online Banking Payments network. They are both large markets with great potential and we already see high demand from merchants that are looking for Open Banking solutions and a compelling alternative to card payments.

Founded in 2008, Trustly offers its customers account-to-account network that bypasses the card networks and allows them to make fast, simple and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts.

The company supports over 6,000 banks and around 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly.

