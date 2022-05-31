Trustly strengthens positions in the UK with Ecospend acquisition

Global payments platform Trustly today announced the acquisition of the Ecospend. The UK-based Open Banking Payments platform’s strong Account-to-Account transactions (A2A) product and full bank connectivity will allow Trustly to further accelerate its UK roll-out.

Founded in 2017, Ecospend is a FCA-regulated A2A payments provider. In the past year, the firm has processed more than £5 billion in A2A payments to over 2 million consumers. Ecospend’s UK Payment Initiation and Account Information Services (PIS & AIS), along with its connectivity with more than 80 UK banks makes it a strong fit with Trustly’s collection capabilities and wider European footprint.