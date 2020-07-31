FXTM adds new payment method PayPal eWallet

Retail forex broker FXTM announced that its customers across Europe can now use PayPal to manage their funds.
The company introduced PayPal eWallet to their payment offering to ease traders in paying and receiving payments.
PayPal eWallet may be used for both deposits and withdrawals. In addition, the new payment option will make instant deposits and faster payouts.
Users will be able to send and receive funds in Euro, USD and GBP in a secure and simple to use way.
