FIS launches Guaranteed Payments solution

Financial technology company FIS today announced the launch of its Guaranteed Payments solution. The firm becomes the first only payments processor to offer a fully integrated solution designed to guarantee merchants increased eCommerce transaction approval rates and eliminate the financial liability of chargebacks due to fraudulent purchases.

FIS cited a recent study which found that 9 out of 10 merchants lost money through payment fraud in the last year. According to the findings, about 1% of online transactions are fraudulent but merchants routinely reject 9% of orders to avoid fraud which accounts for $443 billion in lost revenue.

The global eCommerce market continues to rise to record highs which creates a need for increased alignment between revenue assurance and fraud prevention.