Trading Technologies expand with Abel Noser Solutions acquisition

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) and Abel Noser Solutions issued a statement, confirming a definitive agreement detailing the acquisition of the latter by the former. Abel Noser Solutions is one of the industry leaders in the provision of transaction cost analysis (TCA) for brokers, investment managers, consultants and asset owners.

This move reflects TT’s expansion into multi-asset data and analytics as part of the diversification of new asset classes. It comes in the wake of the global capital markets technology platform’s establishment of its foreign exchange business line in June. This company has been a principal when it comes to solutions for listed derivatives.

As a subsidiary of Abel Noser Holdings, Solutions covers extensive pre-trade, real-time, and post-trade TCA products and services on both the buying and selling sides of the fence. These include various asset classes such as global equities, foreign exchange, futures, options and fixed incomes. The company also specialises in compliance reporting, trade surveillance and algorithmic trading solutions.

Keith Todd, CEO of TT, had the following to say: