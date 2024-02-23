Tools for Brokers introduces AI assistant for Trade Processor

Tools for Brokers, a technology provider for retail brokers, prop trading firms and hedge funds, has added a new service to its already impressive offerings – an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for its Trade Processor.

Trade Processor is a liquidity bridge connecting users to liquidity providers, allowing for handling risks and collecting statistics from several trading servers. Clients can also switch orders between liquidity providers and set up a backup liquidity provider.

The AI-powered assistant aims to offer daily users real-time assistance, aiding them in navigating product features and industry terms within Trade Processor. This allows market-related queries to be resolved quickly without requiring technical support. The innovation enables a seamless user experience, eradicating the need for time-consuming searches.

Tools for Brokers CEO Alexey Kutsenko expressed his excitement about the AI assistant, remarking:

We see a lot of potential in artificial intelligence technology overall and in terms of how it can ease and improve our clients’ day-to-day operations.

The AI assistant is only in its initial stages and is expected to evolve over time. Tools for Brokers has requested clients to interact with the assistant, which should help to improve it. Moreover, the firm is encouraging users to verify critical information with its technical support team.

Tools for Brokers believes in giving clients more autonomy, with AI assistance as the key enabler. It aims to offer helpful and in-depth resources from which clients can benefit.