PayPal names its new president and CEO

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYPL) tipped its hat to its new president and CEO, Alex Chriss, who will take office and join the board on 27 September 2023. This appointment follows in the wake of a thorough search over several months.

Taxed with leading the company into the future and managing its infrastructure of extensive global payments, the successful candidate had to have a wide experience of technology and leadership skills to drive growth across the entire PayPal scope.

Chriss ticked all the key metric boxes and received unanimous backing from the board and CEO search committee. As Inuit’s executive Vice President and General Manager, Chriss garnered the leadership and technological know-how to captain PayPal. During his time at Inuit’s small business and self-employed group, he led the $12bn acquisition of Mailchimp in 2021.

The position became available after Dan Schulman, the current PayPal CEO, announced his plans to retire at the end of the year in February 2023. He will however remain on the PayPal board until the next shareholders meeting in May 2024.

PayPal made news in January of this year when it cut approximately 7% of its total labour force due to macroeconomic challenges. In a PayPal press release, Chriss stated: