New lithium exploration in Quebec

Mont Royal Resources Limited has announced it is beginning a new lithium-focused program at the Wapatik Project, Quebec. The company suggested that the project will contain extensive fieldwork that both Azimut (a mining company that specialises in gold, copper, nickel and lithium) and Mont Royal have diligently conducted over the past three years.

In a recent press release, Mont Royal noted that with new groundwork intelligence, the exploration program is set to begin with 8 target areas that show significant promise for lithium exploration.

A comprehensive analysis of the Wapatik property has identified approximately 30 distinct targets. These targets are believed to correspond to outcropping pegmatites. Notably, several of these outcrops are anomalous in lithium, caesium and tantalum, as well as other associated pathfinder elements, including rubidium, gallium and tin.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

The exploration program, led by a dedicated 5-person fieldwork team from Azimut, is anticipated to span roughly 14 days. The team will utilise advanced tools such as a portable Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIB) and an XRF analyser in the field to verify the presence of key elements of interest.

It is worth noting that the Wapatik property is strategically located approximately 20 kilometres north of Allkem Limited’s renowned James Bay lithium deposit, which boasts a mineral resource of 110.2 Mt at 1.30% Li2O, as published in their August 2023 reports.