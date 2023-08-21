AI innovation extends into the UAE

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) and Humans.ai joined hands in an operational partnership to reform artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the world’s only Free Zone for global digital and virtual asset companies. By entering into the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the companies aim to introduce a new era of AI innovation in this region.

This joint venture plans to offer exclusive incentives and benefits to early-worm AI-based companies establishing a presence in Ras AL Khaimah. Those in the RAK DAO network will gain access to its partner’s AI ecosystem. This entails access to things such as services, toolkits, dApps, tech solutions and investment possibilities through grants programmes, venture capital partners, banking and licencing.

As Humans.ai features a unique blockchain for AIs, this collaboration endeavours to provide a strong blockchain framework that enables RAK DAO network affiliates to securely manage and operate their AI models transparently. It is envisioned that this will ultimately raise the bar on efficiency and expansion probabilities. Sabin Dima, founder and CEO of Humans.ai, said:

This strategic partnership between Humans.ai and Ras Al Khaimah Emirate marks an important milestone in fostering innovation, technological advancement, and economic growth. By synergizing the blockchain and AI expertise of Humans.ai and the visionary support of Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK DAO initiative will create an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and AI adoption in the region, making a lasting impact on the global AI landscape.

The CEO of RAK DAO, Dr Sameer Al Ansari, affirmed this statement and commented: