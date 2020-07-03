TraducationFX launches daily white label market research videos

The Estonia-based white label service provider TraducationFX announced the expansion of its market research package with technical analysis videos.

The new market research videos are produced on a daily basis and mainly cover the Forex and Crypto markets. Occasionally, they will include major stocks and commodities as well.

The videos will be placed on the customer’s website. Additionally, they can also be automatically published on social networks using a Zapier integration — a third-party tool that connects various services.