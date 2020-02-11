ResearchPool announces a new interactions management tool for buy-side users

The investment research solutions provider, ResearchPool, announced today the launch of a new interactions management tool on its platform that will allow buy-side firms to simplify the processes of investment research and corporate access related interactions.

The investment process requires research and analysis, as well as other services from sell-side firms, like conferences and meetings with corporate executives or sell-side analysts. MIFID-II has prompted investment firms to spend more half of their external investment research budget on such services. Therefore, effective monitoring and evaluation of sell-side services and corporate access interactions is essential to ensure maximum productivity.

ResearchPool’s new management tool will allow investment firms to store securely corporate interactions, as well as investment research and budgeting tools into the platform directly. Users will also be able to evaluate the efficiency of their interactions and have direct oversight on the processes through the analysis and statistics features the new investment instrument provides.

Pedro Fernandes, Co-Founder and CEO of ResearchPool, said:

At ResearchPool we continually listen and act on feedback from our investment professional clients and community to develop and deliver innovative technology solutions that make a real difference to the daily workload of the buy-side. The launch of our new interactions management tool that simplifies and accurately monitors sell-side advisory and corporate interactions demonstrates this commitment.

Read More: