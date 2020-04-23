Aite Group study suggests technology will play a vital role in risk management

Digitisation of risk technology will be a key factor in monitoring and risk management in periods of increased market volatility, a study by global research and advisory firm, Aite Group, and provider of post-trade processing and risk management, Torstone Technology suggests.

The study is backed by extensive research and interviews with leading global banks and industry practitioners. It describes a number of risk management trends shaped by the recent wave of volatility, new regulatory obligations, expanding volumes of data and changing market structure, impacting sell-side institutions.

The paper calls attention to the need for risk systems able to withstand market turbulence, especially as the industry is dealing with the ongoing uncertainty caused by the global pandemic. The study indicates that the use of cloud-based technology is increasing in risk management and will consequently influence changes within organisational structures. It also shows an increasing need for the sell-side to identify synergies in the regulations and optimise the use of data, lowering costs in the long run.