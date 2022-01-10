UK FCA issues warning against IC Markets

This firm is not authorized by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.
Australia-headquartered retail brokerage firm IC Markets is licensed in multiple jurisdictions including Australia, Cyprus, Seychelles, and the Bahamas. However, the company has not obtained an authorisation in the UK.
In the European Economic Area (EEA), the financial services provider operates under its authorisation granted by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). After Brexit, this no longer serves for UK as well, and it is mandatory firms operating in the UK register with the FCA.
