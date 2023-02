The Italian financial markets regulator Consob announced on Thursday that it has blocked four new websites for offering financial services illegally.

With the latest addition, the number of illegal platforms the financial market watchdog is blocking comes to 825.

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are Bright Group LLC, BrokerCreditServiceLtd.net, Unico Aust Pty Ltd, CMS Ltd, and Olympusbrokers Ltd.