IOSCO keeps watch on SPACs as Britain eases the rules

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said it has started monitoring the so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

The global securities markets regulators have expressed their concerns over potential regulatory issues with SPACs.

SPACs are shell companies, listed on the stock market. The proceeds of that are then use to buy other companies.

While SPACs are not new and have been around for some time, transactions have surged recently, drawing regulatory attention. This form of investment sugared last year on Wall street and began to rise in Europe this year and it is now growing in the emerging markets.

The IOSCO said in a statement: