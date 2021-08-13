Credit Suisse nominates Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas as board members

Financial services provider Credit Suisse has announced that it will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting to propose new members to the Board. The October 1st meeting will be held to nominate Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas to the Board as new non-executive members.

The EGM won’t have shareholders in attendance in person due to the current situation regarding Covid-19. Because of this, the shareholders will be represented by an independent proxy in line with Coronavirus regulations.

Juan Colombas has not had a potential position on the Board announced at this time, but Axel Lehmann is expected to take the post of Chair of the Risk Committee. This will be taking over from Richard Meddings, who holds a dual position on the Board. The possibility of Mr. Lehmann taking the post means that Mr. Meddings will concentrate solely on his role as Chair of the Audit Committee.