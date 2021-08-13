Credit Suisse nominates Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas as board members

Financial services provider Credit Suisse has announced that it will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting to propose new members to the Board. The October 1st meeting will be held to nominate Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas to the Board as new non-executive members.
The EGM won’t have shareholders in attendance in person due to the current situation regarding Covid-19. Because of this, the shareholders will be represented by an independent proxy in line with Coronavirus regulations.
Juan Colombas has not had a potential position on the Board announced at this time, but Axel Lehmann is expected to take the post of Chair of the Risk Committee. This will be taking over from Richard Meddings, who holds a dual position on the Board. The possibility of Mr. Lehmann taking the post means that Mr. Meddings will concentrate solely on his role as Chair of the Audit Committee.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Axel Lehmann has worked in the financial services industry for several years. He has worked with UBS Group AG for 12 years and Zurich Insurance Group for almost 20 years. During this time, he has held high-level positions within both companies. For UBS Group AG, he held the positions of Group COO and the President of UBS Switzerland during his time there. While with Zurich, he was on the Group Executive Committee for a large portion of the two decades he worked there.
Juan Colombas has also had experience within the financial services industry. Since 2020 he has held a non-executive director position with ING Group; before this he was the COO for Lloyds Bank after moving up from a position as Chief Risk Officer. The high-level positions at Lloyds came after a 25-year career with Santander.
The Chairman of Credit Suisse, António Horta-Osório, commented:
I am extremely pleased that Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas have been nominated to join our Board. With their deep experience in risk management and business leadership, and both with careers spanning approximately three decades in financial services, they will make an invaluable contribution as we shape the bank’s strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability.